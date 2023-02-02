Shaligram Stones, Likely to be Used for Lord Ram Idol, Reach Ayodhya; How They Tie into BJP's 2024 Gameplan

Two large shaligram stone slabs (fossilised stones considered holy), most likely to be used in the construction of Lord Ram’s idol at the Ram Janmabhoomi temple, reached Ayodhya on Thursday from Gorakhnath temple in Uttar Pradesh.

The stones, which were brought from the Kali Gandaki waterfall in Nepal, have been placed at the Ram sevak puram (storage area for construction material of the Ram temple) in Ayodhya.

The stones will be open for worship at 10:30 pm on February 2, said general secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra, Champat Rai, as per ANI.

Considered to be centuries old, the stones were being accompanied by around 100 Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) office bearers and a five-member delegation from Nepal on a Sheela Yatra, as per Hindustan Times. Several devotees had also reached National Highway 28 connecting Kushinagar to Gorakhpur to worship the stones.

The way these twin stone slabs — weighing several tonnes each — have been put on display at several locations before reaching Ayodhya, can be read in context of the ‘Ramcharitmanas’ controversy as well.

On one hand, the Opposition is trying to revive Mandal politics by raising questions on the Ramcharitmanas and demanding a backward castes census. Meanwhile, the BJP seemingly hopes to keep the Hindutva sentiment going strong through the Ram temple and symbols attached to it.

Historically, events like ‘shila pujan’, ‘kar seva’, etc. have been successful mechanisms of diluting caste consciousness and forging a Hindu identity.

Sources said that initially UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was also expected to reach Ayodhya on Thursday. However, it is believed he abstained because of greater focus on the ‘vikas’ push at the Global Investors Summit.

Hindutva continues to play on the backhand in the run-up to the 2024 Assembly elections with the likely opening of the Ram temple by January next year.

(With inputs from Pranshu Mishra)

