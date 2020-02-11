Shalimar Bagh Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Rekha Gupta Of BJP Leading

(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)

Shalimar Bagh (शालीमार बाग), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North Delhi region and North West district of Delhi (दिल्ली) and falls under the North Delhi Municipal Corporation. It shares inter-state border with no other state. Shalimar Bagh is part of 1. Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency.

Demographic profile:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 9.67%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 86.9%. Much of the electorate in this constituency are categoried as those from the Upper Income Group.

In the 2020 elections, there were a total of 1,89,298 eligible electors, of which 1,01,426 were male, 87,864 female and 8 voters of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Shalimar Bagh in 2020 is 866.29.

Among the first-time voters in 2020 in Shalimar Bagh, there are a total of 2800 voters in the 18-19 years age group.

In the 2015 polls, there were a total of 1,74,417 eligible electors, of which 94,144 were male, 80,243 female and 10 voters of the third gender.

In the 2013 Delhi Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,61,126 eligible electors, of which 86,947 were male, 74,159 female and 0 voters of the third gender.

In the 2008 elections, there were a total of 1,47,744 eligible electors, of which 79,592 were male, 68,131 female.

The number of service voters in Shalimar Bagh in 2015 was 20. In 2013, there were 20 and in 2008 there were 21.

Past winners/MLAs:

In the 2015 Delhi Assembly elections, Bandana Kumari of AAP won in this seat by defeating Rekha Gupta of BJP by a margin of 10,978 votes which was 9.14% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 52.14% in 2015 in the seat.

In 2013, Bandana Kumari of AAP won in this seat defeating Ravinder Nath Bansal of BJP by a margin of 10,651 votes which was 9.92% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AAP had a vote share of 44.01% in 2013 in the seat.

In the 2008 Assembly elections, Ravinder Nath Bansal of BJP won in this seat defeating Ram Kailash Gupta of INC by a margin of 19,932 votes which was 22.98% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 57.63% in 2008 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 14. Shalimar Bagh Assembly segment of Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency. BJP's Harsh Vardhan won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Chandni Chowk Parliament seat.

Number of contestants:

A total of 12 candidates contested in the 2020 elections. In 2015 there were 9 contestants. In 2013, 7 candidates battled for the seat and in 2008 there were a total of 10 candidates.

Candidates 2020:

The candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Shalimar Bagh are: JS Nayol (INC), Bandana Kumari (AAP), Mohit (BSP), Rekha Gupta (BJP), Dr Ashwani Kumar (BLSP), Saurabh Gupta (JKP), Poonam Kaushik (IND), Vandana (IND), Shehnaz (IND), Shyam Kumar (IND), Sharvan (IND), Suresh (IND).

Voter turnout:

In the 2020 Delhi state Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 61.62%. In 2015, this seat registered a turnout of 68.9%, while it was 66.62% in 2013. In 2008, 58.7% of the electorate turned out to vote. The turnout change in 2020 over 2015 is -7.28%.

Shalimar Bagh

SHALIMAR BAGH, NORTH DELHI

Poll dates:

The seat went to the polls on Saturday, February 8, 2020 of the Delhi Assembly elections. Counting of votes are being held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020.

Number of polling stations:

In the 2020 elections there were a total of 164 polling stations in 14. Shalimar Bagh constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2015 elections was 153. In 2013 there were 149 polling stations and in 2008, there were 151.

Extent:

14. Shalimar Bagh constituency comprises of the following areas of North West district of Delhi: Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 31 Ward No. 31 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 32 Ward No. 32 (Urban) Delhi Municipal Corporation - Ward No. 34 (Part) EB No. 1-65. 4 municipal wards (Haiderpur, Shalimar Bagh North, Shalimar Bagh South, Pitampura) of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation fall under this constituency. It shares an inter-state border with no other state.

The total area covered by Shalimar Bagh is 8.7 square kilometres. This constituency encompasses the following Indian postal PIN codes: 110034, 110042, 110085, 110088

Map location:

The geographic coordinates of Shalimar Bagh is: 28°43'21.0"N 77°07'09.1"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Shalimar Bagh results.

