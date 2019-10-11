Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Shame on Us': Aparna Sen Urges 'Madam CM' to Ensure Justice in Gruesome Murshidabad Killings

Filmaker Aparna Sen urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the perpetrators of the gruesome murder of Bandhu Gopal Pal, an RSS worker, his 8-year-old son, and pregnant wife are brought to justice.

PTI

Updated:October 11, 2019, 2:44 PM IST
'Shame on Us': Aparna Sen Urges 'Madam CM' to Ensure Justice in Gruesome Murshidabad Killings
File photo of veteran actor and filmmaker Aparna Sen. (PTI)

Kolkata: Filmmaker Aparna Sen on Friday termed the murder of a school teacher, his pregnant wife and child in Murshidabad district of West Bengal as "gruesome act" and said it was "shame on us".

Sen also urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to ensure that the perpetrators of the crime are brought to justice. The actor and filmmaker said in a tweet, "Pregnant wife and child of RSS man slaughtered in our own WB! Whatever the reason for such gruesome act, shame on us! Please ensure the perpetrators are brought to justice!"

Iterating that the chief minister has the responsibility to ensure the safety of every citizen of the state, Sen tweeted, "Irrespective of political inclinations, all citizens of WB are your responsibility. You are CM to all!"

Primary school teacher Bandhu Gopal Pal, his wife Beauty and 8-year-old son Angan were found lying in a pool of blood in their house at Jiaganj in Murshidabad on Tuesday when the Durga Puja festivities were on. The RSS claimed that the teacher was its supporter. The murder acquired political overtones on Thursday with the BJP and West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar hitting out at the Mamata Banerjee government over the killings, and the RSS claiming the teacher was its supporter.

Dhankhar said the incident had "put humanity to shame", and castigated the state machinery for alleged lack of response. The state's ruling Trinamool Congress hit back, accusing Dhankar of "speaking selectively" and acting in a manner that does not "behove a governor". Sen, along with other celebrities who wrote an open letter recently to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on mob killings, has been accused by critics, including BJP supporters, of "selective outrage".

