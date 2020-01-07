Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
News18 » India
1-min read

Shameful, Disgraceful: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on JNU Mayhem by Masked Mob

Satyarthi, whose Bachpan Bachao Andolan became a benchmark for child rights, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue with all students unions across the country to restore peace.

IANS

Updated:January 7, 2020, 8:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Shameful, Disgraceful: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on JNU Mayhem by Masked Mob
File photo of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.

New Delhi: Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday termed shameful and disgraceful the incident at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening when students and professors were assaulted by goons who had their faces covered.

"Attacks on JNU students by masked goons is utterly shameful. If our daughters aren't safe in girls hostels of universities like JNU and Jamia, there is nothing more disgraceful," said Satyarthi.

"Whoever these attackers are they can't be students. All students organisations must oppose violence," he added.

Widespread violence broke out in JNU on Sunday with students, including girls, were assaulted in their hostel rooms by masked miscreants wielding wooden and iron rods. They also vandalised other properties. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was hit over her eye, with an iron road and taken to the hospital.

Some teachers were also injured in the violence, in which outsiders were also allegedly involved.

Satyarthi, whose Bachpan Bachao Andolan became a benchmark for child rights, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue with all students unions across the country to restore peace.

"In this situation of rising violence, anarchy and fear in universities, I urge the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately initiate direct and constructive dialogue with university students unions and national students' bodies across the country, to restore peace," Satyarthi added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram