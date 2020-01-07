Shameful, Disgraceful: Nobel Laureate Kailash Satyarthi on JNU Mayhem by Masked Mob
Satyarthi, whose Bachpan Bachao Andolan became a benchmark for child rights, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue with all students unions across the country to restore peace.
File photo of Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi.
New Delhi: Nobel laureate and child rights activist Kailash Satyarthi on Tuesday termed shameful and disgraceful the incident at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday evening when students and professors were assaulted by goons who had their faces covered.
"Attacks on JNU students by masked goons is utterly shameful. If our daughters aren't safe in girls hostels of universities like JNU and Jamia, there is nothing more disgraceful," said Satyarthi.
"Whoever these attackers are they can't be students. All students organisations must oppose violence," he added.
Widespread violence broke out in JNU on Sunday with students, including girls, were assaulted in their hostel rooms by masked miscreants wielding wooden and iron rods. They also vandalised other properties. JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh was hit over her eye, with an iron road and taken to the hospital.
Some teachers were also injured in the violence, in which outsiders were also allegedly involved.
Satyarthi, whose Bachpan Bachao Andolan became a benchmark for child rights, urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to initiate a dialogue with all students unions across the country to restore peace.
"In this situation of rising violence, anarchy and fear in universities, I urge the honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi to immediately initiate direct and constructive dialogue with university students unions and national students' bodies across the country, to restore peace," Satyarthi added.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan Were Right About Intolerance, Says Anubhav Sinha
- Say Hello to NEONs, The First Artificial Humans Who Talk, Walk And Act Just Like Us
- PUBG Mobile Season 11 to Launch on January 10: Here’s Everything We Know
- Sony Shows Off Its Smallest 4K OLED TV Ever At CES 2020; There is a New 8K TV Too
- Why YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is Being Called 'Brave' For His Stand on JNU Violence