1-min read

Shameful that UP Cops Held Jafar, Darapuri Without Evidence: Chidambaram on Anti-CAA Arrests

P Chidambaram said police's admission that there is no evidence of Sadaf Jafar, SR Darapuri and Pavan Rao's involvement in violence was 'shocking'.

PTI

Updated:January 5, 2020, 12:32 PM IST
Shameful that UP Cops Held Jafar, Darapuri Without Evidence: Chidambaram on Anti-CAA Arrests
Congress leader P Chidambaram.

New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday said it was "shameful" that Sadaf Jafar, SR Darapuri and Pavan Rao were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for violence without any evidence against them.

He also said that it was a shocking admission by the police that there is no evidence of their involvement.

"Sadaf Jafar, S R Darapuri and Pavan Rao Ambedkar released on bail after police ADMITTED no evidence of their involvement in violence. Shocking admission," he said on Twitter.

"If that were so, why did the police arrest them in the first place? And how did the Magistrate remand them to custody without looking at the evidence," he asked.

"The law says 'find evidence, then arrest'. The reality is 'first arrest, then search for evidence'. Shameful," Chidambaram tweeted.

