‘Shameless’: Manoj Tiwari Faces Flak for Attending BJP Election Rally in Army Fatigues
Trinamool Congress leader Derek O’Brien accused Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari of insulting and politicising the country’s soldiers.
New Delhi: Delhi BJP President Manoj Tiwari was on Sunday accused of politicising Indian Air Force pilot Abhinandan Varthaman’s capture and subsequent release after he wore military fatigues to a BJP rally in New Delhi.
Tiwari, BJP MP from North East Delhi, sported the ‘army uniform’ while attending BJP's ‘Vijay Sankalp Bike Rally’ on Saturday. He also recited a poem about Wing Commander Varthaman during the launch of the rally.
In a scathing tweet, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Derek O’Brien said Tiwari was “insulting” and “politicising" the country’s soldiers. “Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life,” he wrote.
Later, Tiwari also posted pictures of him addressing the gathering and riding a bike in military fatigues.
According to Section 171 of the Indian Penal Code, wearing garb or carrying token used by public servant with fraudulent intent is a punishable offence.
“Whoever, not belonging to a certain class of public servants, wears any garb or carries any token resembling any garb or token used by that class of public servants, with the intention that it may be believed, or with the knowledge that it is likely to be believed, that he belongs to that class of public servants, shall be punished with imprisonment of either description for a term which may extend to three months, or with fine which may extend to two hundred rupees, or with both,” reads Section 171 of the IPC.
Shameless. Shameless. Shameless. Manoj Tewari BJP MP and Delhi President wearing Armed Forces uniform and seeking votes. BJP-Modi-Shah insulting and politicising our jawans. And then giving lectures on patriotism. Low life— Derek O'Brien | ডেরেক ও’ব্রায়েন (@derekobrienmp) March 3, 2019
#BJPVIjaySankalpBikeRally में लोगों का जोश और जुनून देखते बन रहा था .. फूलों की वर्षा के बीच भारत माता की जय @narendramodi ज़िंदाबाद #अभिनंदन का अभिनंदन..— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) March 2, 2019
@AmitShah जी @BJP4India की सोच को नमन है @BJP4Delhi pic.twitter.com/cdrOkDXO9b
