Shami, His Brother Rubbishes Domestic Violence Charges During Questioning by Kolkata Police

Cricketer Mohammed Shami and his elder brother Hasib Ahmad were questioned by the women’s grievance cell of Kolkata Police on Wednesday.Beside domestic violence charges, the Kolkata Police is exploring ‘in details’ Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan’s allegation that her husband had an affair with a Pakistani girl named Alisbah.Jahan has alleged that Shami, on his way back from South Africa in February, had stayed at a hotel in Dubai while the rest of his teammates returned to India to meet Alisbah.On March 12, the Kolkata police had sent a letter to Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to know his travel details after the last T20 match in South Africa in February.Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime), Pravin Tripathi said, “We have recorded their statement and they claimed that all the charges made against them by Jahan is false. We are exploring all allegations including the Dubai part. We have not yet decided whether to take the statement of Pakistani girl Alisbah.”“Our investigation in on and soon Shami’s mother (Anjuman Ara-Begum) and Ahmad’s wife (Shama) will be questioned. Our team will go to Uttar Pradesh to record their statements. Their names are also in FIR,” he added.When asked whether there is any restriction for him to play the next IPL match with Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 21, he said, “There is no restriction. He can continue with rest of the matches but he will be examined again.”On the context of whether his passport has been seized and whether his statement was video recorded, Tripathi said, “We have not seized his passport. As far as video recording of his statement is concern, I will not be able to disclose the investigation part.”Shami arrived at the Kolkata Police Headquarters at Lalbazar around 2 pm while his brother Ahmad reached before him around noon.Both of them were questioned by deputy commissioner of police, detective department, Neeloo Sherpa (Chakraborty) and Tripathi.Both of them left Kolkata Police Headquarters around 5.10 pm without addressing the media waiting outside.Amid extra-marital affair charges made by Jahan – the Kolkata police on Tuesday summoned them to join the probe.Jahan had alleged that her husband is having several illicit affairs with several women.She reportedly uploaded screenshots of Messenger, Whatsapp messages on her Facebook wall, which contains her husband’s texts/photographs with other women. She further alleged that she was even forced by Shami to have physical relationship with his brother.The cricketer had rubbished all the allegations. The Kolkata Police had booked Shami and four of his family members under various non-bailable and bailable sections.