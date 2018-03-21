Shami's Wife to Meet Mamata Banerjee, Sleuths Plan Dubai Trip for Further Probe

Ahead of cricketer Mohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan’s scheduled meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on March 23, Kolkata Police has sought permission from the state home department to travel to Dubai to probe Jahan’s allegations against her husband.State secretariat sources confirmed that Banerjee has agreed to meet Jahan on Friday after she requested the chief minister for an appointment to discuss the matter.“I want the state chief minister to listen to my side of the story and share my pain,” Hasin had said after she landed up at Banerjee’s Kalighat residence last week in her bid to meet the chief minister.Speaking to News18, Jahan’s lawyer Zakir Hussain said, “The CMO informed her over telephone that she can meet Mamata Banerjee at 3 pm on March 23. Jahan will be meeting her alone. I would not be accompanying her.”Investigators at Kolkata Police have, meanwhile, approached the Bengal government for necessary travel permissions to Dubai to probe the charges that Shami had checked into a Dubai hotel during India’s South Africa tour and spent time with a Pakistani woman and even accepted money from her.Recently, Hasin Jahan had alleged that her husband was having illicit affairs with several women. She also uploaded screenshots of Shami’s purported messages and photographs with other women on her Facebook profile.She went a step ahead and alleged that she was even forced by Shami to get into a physical relationship with his brother.“I married Shami in 2014 and since then he has had several extra-marital affairs. He never considered me his wife. I told him to stop these things but he ignored. His relatives would torture me and now I have decided to expose him,” she had said in a press conference, adding that she has also lodged a complaint with Kolkata Police.On March 8, Hasin had indicated that Shami could also be involved in match fixing.“He accepted money from a Pakistani girl named Alisbah in Dubai. He took the money on the insistence of England-based Mohammed Bhai. I have proof,” Jahan alleged.The cricketer has so far rubbished all of Jahan’s allegations. On match fixing charges, he said, “I will prefer to die than being involved in such anti-national acts.”Meanwhile, Kolkata police sources said that Shami was summoned for questioning and he assured the sleuths that he will be in Kolkata soon to join the probe.Based on Jahan’s complaint of domestic violence and infidelity, Kolkata Police has booked Shami and four of his family members under various non-bailable and bailable sections.Shami’s brother has also been booked with additional charges of sexual assault.