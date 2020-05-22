INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja Timing, Vidhi and Mantra

Photo for representation. (PTI)

Photo for representation. (PTI)

According to North India purnimant calendar, Shani Jayanti is observed during the Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha month. Whereas, as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, it falls on Amavasya Tithi of Vaishakha month.

Share this:

Shani Jayanti, also known as Shani Amavasya, Shanishchara Jayanti, is being celebrated today, May 22. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Shani.

According to North India purnimant calendar, Shani Jayanti is observed during the Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha month. Whereas, as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, it falls on Amavasya Tithi of Vaishakha month.

It is believed that Lord Shani is the son of Lord Surya and his wife Chayya. It is also said that Shani dev rules the planet Saturn.

Lord Shani, as per Hindu mythology, is the symbol of decision making, discipline and hard work.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja Tithi


According to Drik Panchang.Com, the timings for the Shani Jayanti 2020 puja are as follows:

The Amavasya tithi for the Shani Jayanti began at 09:35 pm on May 21.

The puja tithi for Shani Jayanti 2020 will end at 11:08 pm on May 22.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi


On this day, devotees visit a nearby temple to worship Lord Shani’s idol with sesame or mustard oil. Devotees also offer sesame seeds, urad dal, black pepper, groundnut oil, clove, bay leaf and rock salt. Devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Mantra


While doing the puja, worshippers recite Om Pran Prin Pron sah Shaneshcharaya Namah.


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading