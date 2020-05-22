Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja Timing, Vidhi and Mantra

Shani Jayanti, also known as Shani Amavasya, Shanishchara Jayanti, is being celebrated today, May 22. The day is observed to commemorate the birth anniversary of Lord Shani.

According to North India purnimant calendar, Shani Jayanti is observed during the Amavasya Tithi of Jyeshtha month. Whereas, as per the South Indian Amavasyant calendar, it falls on Amavasya Tithi of Vaishakha month.

It is believed that Lord Shani is the son of Lord Surya and his wife Chayya. It is also said that Shani dev rules the planet Saturn.

Lord Shani, as per Hindu mythology, is the symbol of decision making, discipline and hard work.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja Tithi







According to Drik Panchang.Com, the timings for the Shani Jayanti 2020 puja are as follows:

The Amavasya tithi for the Shani Jayanti began at 09:35 pm on May 21.

The puja tithi for Shani Jayanti 2020 will end at 11:08 pm on May 22.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Puja Vidhi







On this day, devotees visit a nearby temple to worship Lord Shani’s idol with sesame or mustard oil. Devotees also offer sesame seeds, urad dal, black pepper, groundnut oil, clove, bay leaf and rock salt. Devotees also observe a day-long fast on this day.

Shani Jayanti 2020: Mantra







While doing the puja, worshippers recite Om Pran Prin Pron sah Shaneshcharaya Namah.