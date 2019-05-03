Shanichari Amavasya 2019: Here's How You Can Appease Lord Shani

Amavasya tithi which is falling on May 4 this year is considered to be very auspicious and is called Shanichari Amavasya. The day is considered to be extremely good to worship Lord Shani. It is said that whatever misfortune a person may be facing goes away if he/she worships Lord Shani on this day.Here are ways you could get the grace of Lord Shani.First, wake up in the morning, have a bath and worship Lord Shani in the house or temple. If you believe that the idol of Shani Dev should not be kept in the house, then meditate on him. Burn mustard oil while worshipping Lord Shani and offer him blue flowers.Secondly, use a rudrakhs garland to chant his name. The mantra is Aum Pran Preen Pron Se Shanescharaaye Namah.Donating these things on Shani Amavasya could be beneficial to you.On the day of Amavasya, donate black shoes, black clothes and black mustard. Furthermore, donating 800 grams of sesame oil and 800 grams of mustard oil could also be beneficial.Offer pulses to Lord Hanuman and donate Hanuman Chalisas. Donate Black sesame seeds and offer seven types of vegetables to a peepal tree before donating them to the needy.If you are not getting a job, burn nine lamps of mustard oil under the peepal tree and circumambulate the tree nine times while praying for the end of your employment woes.If you have health issues, add sesame seeds, mustard oil, and some coins in a black cloth and revolve it around your head nine times.For wealth woes and increased spending, donate coins to the poor and needy in a black cloth. Also chant Aum Pran Preen Pron Se Shanescharaaye Namah for added benefits.