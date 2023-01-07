Shankar Mishra Arrested for Peeing on Woman in Air India Flight | How Delhi, Bengaluru Cops Tracked Him

Shankar Mishra, the passenger accused of allegedly urinating on a woman co-passenger on an Air India flight, was arrested from Karnataka’s Bengaluru on Saturday, after joint efforts by the Delhi and Bengaluru Police.

The victim was a senior citizen and the shocking incident took place in business class on the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year. According to reports, the accused was in an inebriated state during the incident.

According to the FIR, shortly after lunch was served and the lights were switched off onboard AI 102 on November 26, 2022, the inebriated male passenger seated in business class seat 8A walked to the elderly woman’s seat, unzipped his pants and urinated on her, a PTI report said. Police had been on the lookout for Mishra for days and were trying to track his movements.

Here’s how police managed to catch hold of Shankar Mishra.

Delhi Police had registered an FIR against him on January 4 on a complaint given by the woman to Air India. A look out circular was also issued against him. According to police sources, the Delhi and Bengaluru police teams had earlier gone to Marathalli area in the city but drew a blank. While on the run, Shankar Mishra had switched off his phone but was using his social media accounts to communicate with his friends, an NDTV report quoted the police as saying. Apart from social media use, Mishra had used his credit/debit card too, which gave the police an opportunity to locate him. Police were tipped-off that he was staying in an apartment in Sanjay Nagar, and he subsequently was picked up from there at about 3.30 AM on Saturday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Airport) Ravi Kumar Singh said, “Accused Shankar Mishra in IGIA case has been arrested from Bengaluru by a Delhi Police team. He has been brought to Delhi and further investigation into the case is in progress." The accused was staying at his sister’s home in Sanjay Nagar, Bengaluru

The accused, who held a top post in the US financial services company Wells Fargo until he was fired on Friday, had been holed up in Bengaluru ever since a lookout circular was issued.

The complaint was filed under sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

According to sources, Delhi Police has asked Air India staff, including the pilot and co-pilot of the New York-Delhi flight, to appear before it on Saturday. Summons were issued to the staff for Friday but they did not appear before the police, the sources had said.

(With PTI Inputs)

