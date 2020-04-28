Shankaracharya Jayanti 2020: Know the Date, Time and Importance of the Day

The birth anniversary of one of India’s greatest philosopher Adi Shankara is celebrated as Shankaracharya Jayanti. The day is celebrated on the Panchami tithi (fifth day) in the Shukla paksh (waxing moon) in the Vaishakh month of the Hindu calendar. This year, the Shankaracharya Jayanti will be celebrated on Tuesday, April 28.

Who was Adi Shankara?

Indian guru and philosopher Adi Shankara was born in Kerala in 788 CE. He consolidated the Advaita Vedanata, reviving it at a time when Hindu culture was on the decline.

He helped in reviving the Sanatana Dharma, along with Madhava and Ramanuja. He is said to have been disappeared at the young age of 32 in year 820 C.E.

Shankaracharya Jayanti 2020: Date and time

The 1232nd birth anniversary of Guru Adi Shankara will be celebrated on the Panchami tithi, which falls on April 28 this year.

The tithi begins at 2:29 pm on April 27 and ends on 3:07 pm on April 28. When a tithi falls between two days, it is celebrated on the day which observes the sunset.

It is also believed in some parts of India that Adi Shankara was an incarnation of Lord Shiva in a human form. He wanted to live an ascetic life from a young age. However, his mother was not in favour of this decision. He waited to grow up and take her permission. Once, he was bitten by a crocodile in his leg while taking a bath in a river near his house. While the crocodile was holding his limb, he asked his mother for her approval to let him become a sanyasi. Her mother agreed, and thus began the journey of Adi Shankara as how we know it today.

