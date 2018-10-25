GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Shankersinh Vaghela Wants Museum to Honour Former Heads of Princely States

Vaghela said that the prime minister should select a site near the Statue of Unity to display the names of these heads of erstwhile princely states, their royal emblems and the dates on which they merged with the Union.

PTI

Updated:October 25, 2018, 8:12 AM IST
Shankersinh Vaghela Wants Museum to Honour Former Heads of Princely States
File photo of Shankersinh Vaghela. (Photo: Getty Images)
Ahmedabad: Senior leader Shankersinh Vaghela wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday, requesting him to construct a "Museum of Historical Sacrifices" to honour the heads of erstwhile princely states who "sacrificed their kingdoms" for India's unity.

The former Gujarat chief minister said that as Modi prepares to unveil the 182-metre Statue of Unity of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the Narmada district of Gujarat, the royal families of over 562 erstwhile princely states who agreed to merge with India should also get their due.

Patel, the first home minister of the country, is credited for ensuring that all princely states merged with the Union of India.

Vaghela said that the prime minister should select a site near the Statue of Unity to display the names of these heads of erstwhile princely states, their royal emblems and the dates on which they merged with the Union.

It will showcase the history behind the merger and "sacrifices made by the heads of the former princely states to unite the country", Vaghela said.

Among others, he mentioned in the letter the ruler of Bhavnagar Maharaja Krishnakumarsinmhji, who he said was among the first to agree to the merger.
