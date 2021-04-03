india

Sharad Pawar Discharged from Hospital, Condition Stable, Says NCP Spokesperson

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar reads newspapers at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors checked Pawar and concluded that his condition was stable.

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, who recently underwent a procedure for a gall bladder issue, was discharged from a hospital here on Saturday, a party leader said. “Pawar (80) is in good health and is recuperating at home,” said NCP spokesperson and state minister Nawab Malik.

Earlier in the day, a team of doctors checked Pawar and concluded that his condition was stable. Malik said doctors have advised seven-day rest for Pawar.

“If his health parameters remain stable after the next 15 days, a surgery of his gall bladder will be performed,” he added. Pawar underwent an emergency endoscopy for the removal of a stone from his bile duct on March 30 at the Breach Candy Hospital.

He was admitted to the hospital on March 30 after he experienced abdominal pain.

first published:April 03, 2021, 20:56 IST