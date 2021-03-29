Sharad Pawar Taken to Hospital After Abdomen Pain, to Undergo Surgery; Cancels Bengal Tour

NCP chief and senior leader Sharad Pawar was taken to Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai for a check up after he felt uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen on Sunday evening, party leader Nawab Malik informed today.

“Our party president Sharad Pawar saheb was feeling a little uneasy due to a pain in his abdomen last evening and was therefore taken to Breach Candy Hospital for a check-up. Upon diagnosis it came to light that he has a problem in his Gall Bladder,” Nawab Malik said in a tweet.

Pawar will be hospitalised for a surgery on Wednesday and he has cancelled all public programs till further notice.

“He is on Blood Thinning Medication which is now being stopped due to this issue. He will be admitted in hospital on the 31st of March 2021 and an Endoscopy and Surgery will be conducted. Hence all his programmes stand cancelled until further notice,” Malik added.

The announcement comes day after speculation of meeting between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Sharad Pawar in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad. While the Union Home Minister said that “everything may not be made public”, the NCP on the other hand debunked the speculation and said that no such meeting took place.

Pawar was also scheduled to campaign for TMC in West Bengal for the assembly polls. He was scheduled to visit the poll-bound state on April 1 and camp in the state for three days where he was to hold various rallies, press conferences and meet Mamata Banerjee and TMC workers.