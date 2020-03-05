English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
Sharad Pawar to File Nomination for Rajya Sabha Polls on March 11, Says NCP
Sources said NCP leader Fauzia Khan is also expected to file nomination on the sameday as Sharad Pawar.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar
NCP chief Sharad Pawar will file his nomination for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls on March 11, party sources said on Thursday. The term of seven Rajya Sabha members from Maharashtra, including Pawar, is ending this year, which has necessitated the election.
Sources said NCP leader Fauzia Khan is also expected to file nomination on the sameday as Pawar.
"The Congress is seeking the seat that Khan will contest election from. But the NCP is unwilling to part with it," the sources said.
