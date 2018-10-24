Sharad Purnima 2018: Laxmi Puja Or Kojagiri Purnima, its Significance And Bhog Rituals

The festive season is upon us, and while the Navratari, Durga Puja and Dussehra celebrations concluded few days back, the Laxmi Puja which was celebrated on 23rd October is latest on the list.Celebrated on the occasion of Sharad Purnima or Kajogari Purnima, Kojagara Puja Purnima is more famously known as Sharad Purnima in most parts of India.The most important day to worship Goddess Lakshmi in West Bengal, Orissa and Assam falls on the full moon day in lunar month of Ashvin. Most people in India worship Goddess Lakshmi on Amavasya Tithi during Diwali; however, Lakshmi Puja on Purnima Tithi is performed in month of Ashvin and is known as Kojagara Puja.The occasion is also believed to hold immense significance for a newly wedded couples. In several Bengali households, devotees of Goddess Laxmi wake up early to prepare bhog and prasad and also observe fast on this pious occasion. The bhog and prasad is offered to the deity in a grand puja.Sharad Purnima (Kajogari Purnima) Muhurat And Puja TimingsKojagara Puja Nishita Time = 23:40 to 24:32+Duration = 0 Hours 51 MinsPurnima Tithi Begins = 22:36 on 23/Oct/2018Purnima Tithi Ends = 22:14 on 24/Oct/2018 (Source: Drikpanchang.com)Significance Of Sharad Purnima, Kojagari Vrat And Laxmi PujaSharad Purnima, also known as Kojagiri Purnima, is a harvest festival that marks the end of the monsoon season.Several myths, legends and folklore surround the tradition of Sharad Purnima or Kojagari Purnima.According to one such legend, there was once an artisan that created an idol of Alakshmi (the Goddess of Poverty). A king in the eastern part of the country promised his artisans that he would buy any object that remained unsold. So when he did buy the idol of Alakshmi, misery struck his kingdom. The queen was then advised by someone to observe the Kojagari Lakshmi vrat on the full moon night of Ashwin, and do the Laxmi puja as per the rituals. After performing the rituals, the kingdom soon established itself once again.