Sharad Purnima 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Day

In Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, the full moon day is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, which is also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima in different parts of India.

The day marks a harvest festival, celebrating the end of the monsoon season. It is popularly believed that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala(s).

In Hinduism, each human quality is associated with certain Kala and it is believed that the combination of sixteen different Kala(s) creates a perfect human personality. It is said that Lord Krishna was born with all sixteen Kala(s) and was the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On the other hand, lord Rama was born with only twelve Kala(s).

Sharad Purnima 2019: Date and Time

The Sharad Purnima 2019, or the Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima, will be celebrated on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The Sharad Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:06 pm on October 12, 2019 and will end at 6:08 pm on October 13.

Sharad Purnima 2019: Significance

It is believed that the Moon shines with all sixteen Kala(s). In addition, its rays have certain healing properties on the day, which nourish the body and the soul. The moon rays are said to drip nectar, therefore, people keep rice-kheer in the moonlight for the whole night. In the morning, the Rice-Kheer is distributed as Prasad in family members.

In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima, when Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas, the dance of divine love.

In other parts of India, Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth as it is known as her birthday. It is said in certain Puranas that Goddess Lakshmi takes rounds of the earth to watch the actions of human beings during this night.

