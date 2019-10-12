Sharad Purnima 2019: Date, Time and Significance of the Day
The Sharad Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:06 pm on October 12, 2019 (Saturday) and will end at 6:08 pm on October 13 (Sunday).
(Image: PTI)
In Ashwin month of the Hindu calendar, the full moon day is celebrated as Sharad Purnima, which is also known as Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima in different parts of India.
The day marks a harvest festival, celebrating the end of the monsoon season. It is popularly believed that Sharad Purnima is the only day in the year when the moon comes out with all sixteen Kala(s).
In Hinduism, each human quality is associated with certain Kala and it is believed that the combination of sixteen different Kala(s) creates a perfect human personality. It is said that Lord Krishna was born with all sixteen Kala(s) and was the complete incarnation of Lord Vishnu. On the other hand, lord Rama was born with only twelve Kala(s).
Sharad Purnima 2019: Date and Time
The Sharad Purnima 2019, or the Kumara Purnima, Kojagiri Purnima, Navanna Purnima, or Kaumudi Purnima, will be celebrated on Sunday, October 13, 2019. The Sharad Purnima Tithi will begin at 4:06 pm on October 12, 2019 and will end at 6:08 pm on October 13.
Sharad Purnima 2019: Significance
It is believed that the Moon shines with all sixteen Kala(s). In addition, its rays have certain healing properties on the day, which nourish the body and the soul. The moon rays are said to drip nectar, therefore, people keep rice-kheer in the moonlight for the whole night. In the morning, the Rice-Kheer is distributed as Prasad in family members.
In the Brij region, Sharad Purnima is also known as Raas Purnima, when Lord Krishna performed Maha-Raas, the dance of divine love.
In other parts of India, Lakshmi, the Hindu Goddess of Wealth as it is known as her birthday. It is said in certain Puranas that Goddess Lakshmi takes rounds of the earth to watch the actions of human beings during this night.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
What Does RBI Putting PMC Bank Under ‘Directions’ Mean? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Are E-Ciggarettes Toxic Enough To Invite A Blanket Ban? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Why is U.S President Donald Trump Facing Impeachment? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Will The Rise In Onion Prices Affect The Outcome Of Upcoming State Polls? | Crux+
-
Monday 30 September , 2019
Howdy, Modi : What did Modi and Trump Gain from the Houston Event? | Crux+
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary to be Eliminated from Nach Baliye 9 by Constant Voting?
- A 'Seven-Headed' Snake Skin Discovered Near Bengaluru Has Left Locals Curious
- Carlsberg Wants to Bring The World’s First Beer Bottles Made From Paper to The Market
- Nokia 6.2 Launched in India at Rs 15,999: Everything You Need to Know
- German Synagogue Shooting: Just How is Social Media Always at The Scene of a Carnage?