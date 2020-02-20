Sharad Yadav Slams Modi Govt Over Unemployment, Economic Slowdown

Gwalior: Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday criticised the Modi government saying that although the country was facing major issues like unemployment and economic slowdown, the Centre was only talking about Article 370, CAA and uniform civil code. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA rally organised by the CPI(M).

"Since the last few months, the government has been only talking about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), R (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), ghar wapsi (home coming), cow and Common Civil Code which in some way resulted in religious conflict between Hindu and Muslims," he said.

This is despite the fact that unemployment and economic slowdown are major issues before the country, Yadav added. "Demonetisation and GST have already broken the back of the people, and now the government is indulging in unconstitutional work by framing laws like CAA," he said.

"Although the government is claiming that the country's GDP is 4.5 per cent, it is actually around two per cent only and farmers and youths are facing a lot of hardships," he said. The veteran leader claimed that after the implementation of CAA, NRC andR, apart from the rights of Muslims, those of Dalits, tribals and backward class will not remain secure.

"The Constitution is in danger as the government simply indulged in communal politics, spreading falsehood and engineering differences between religions," Yadav said. Referring to the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, he said, "We will draw our strategy after talks with all our coalition partners."

On who will lead the Bihar polls- Tejashwi Yadav or Prashant Kishore- Yadav said all these are strategic matters and the senior leaders will sit and talk on all these issues.

