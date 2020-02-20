Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Sharad Yadav Slams Modi Govt Over Unemployment, Economic Slowdown

Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA rally organised by the CPI(M).

PTI

Updated:February 20, 2020, 10:02 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Sharad Yadav Slams Modi Govt Over Unemployment, Economic Slowdown
NCP chief Sharad Pawar in New Delhi. (Image: PTI)

Gwalior: Former JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav on Thursday criticised the Modi government saying that although the country was facing major issues like unemployment and economic slowdown, the Centre was only talking about Article 370, CAA and uniform civil code. He was talking to reporters on the sidelines of an anti-CAA rally organised by the CPI(M).

"Since the last few months, the government has been only talking about CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act), R (National Population Register) and NRC (National Register of Citizens), ghar wapsi (home coming), cow and Common Civil Code which in some way resulted in religious conflict between Hindu and Muslims," he said.

This is despite the fact that unemployment and economic slowdown are major issues before the country, Yadav added. "Demonetisation and GST have already broken the back of the people, and now the government is indulging in unconstitutional work by framing laws like CAA," he said.

"Although the government is claiming that the country's GDP is 4.5 per cent, it is actually around two per cent only and farmers and youths are facing a lot of hardships," he said. The veteran leader claimed that after the implementation of CAA, NRC andR, apart from the rights of Muslims, those of Dalits, tribals and backward class will not remain secure.

"The Constitution is in danger as the government simply indulged in communal politics, spreading falsehood and engineering differences between religions," Yadav said. Referring to the Bihar Assembly polls due later this year, he said, "We will draw our strategy after talks with all our coalition partners."

On who will lead the Bihar polls- Tejashwi Yadav or Prashant Kishore- Yadav said all these are strategic matters and the senior leaders will sit and talk on all these issues.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram