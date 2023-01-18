'Share Grievances on Institutional Platforms': CRPF Issues Fresh Social Media Guidelines for Personnel

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has issued fresh social media guidelines for its more than 3 lakh jawans and officers. According to an official communication, the force has also warned its jawans and officers not to vent out anger on social media as it attracts disciplinary action.

“It has come to the notice that force personnel are taking recourse to social media platforms to vent their personal grievances which is in violation of CCS conduct Rules 1964 and may attract disciplinary action," Gyanendra Verma, Inspector General (Intelligence), has written in his letter which says the communication has been released with the approval of the director general of CRPF Dr Sujoy Lal Thaosen.

The force has also said that if required, the personnel can put forth their grievances on institutional platforms.

The CRPF top brass has also observed that ignorance about privacy settings on social media platforms is rendering personnel vulnerable to cyberbullying and harassment.

The force has asked its jawans to follow certain social media hygiene.

“Be sure that you know the difference between ‘fact’ and ‘opinion’. Make sure to clarify that you are not representing the position of the Government. Always remember that you are personally responsible for the content you publish on blogs, wikis, or any other platform or in any form of user-generated content," the communication said.

The letter has asked jawans not to make adverse comments on government policies or make political/religious statements in any public forum. There have been many occasions where cadre officers have expressed their views by putting out posts that may not be liked by the top brass.

IG Verma has also said that jawans should make sure that family and friends are also sensitised on the risks involved on social media, as they too possess sensitive information at times. “Be sure to protect the privacy of your family and friends, as carefully as your own. Ensure location services and geo-tagging features are turned off and switched on, only when required. Be aware of who can see your account. Keep the setting private and keep the content appropriate. Use utmost discretion while commenting on sensitive issues, gender issues and controversial issues online," the letter said.

While talking about ‘don’ts’, the letter says that jawans must not share classified information obtained through the official channel or otherwise and not reveal exact posting and nature of work if posted in a sensitive ministry/department/organisation.

“Don’t provide personal information that scam artists or identity thieves could use. Do nothing which on your Internet social networking may harm the reputation of the Government or that of your own. Do not make adverse comment on government policies or make political/religious statements in any public forum," the letter advised.

The CRPF has also asked its jawans not to use government emblem, insignia, etc, in social posts and not to use ethnic slurs, personal insults, obscenity, or engage in any conduct that would be tantamount to unbecoming of a government servant. “Do not comment on controversial, sensitive or political matters that may come back to haunt you, Do not share anything through a non-authorized platform even if it is unclassified or innocuous like manpower issues, promotions, local orders, etc. which may give an opportunity to the adversaries in gathering intelligence," said the communication.

