Share Of Renewable Energy Rises To 26pc In Apr-Aug This Year: Official

Kolkata, Oct 3: The share of renewable energy in the country’s power mix has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent in April-August period this fiscal, a senior official said on Saturday. Green energy’s share increased at a time when the power sector witnessed sluggish demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he said.

“The share of renewable energy has increased from 23 per cent to 26 per cent from April to August 2020,” Central Electricity Authority (CEA) chairman Prakash Mhaske said at a CII event. He also said that India will reach the target of carbon emission reduction by 30-33 per cent before the pledged year of 2030.

Union Power Ministry’s joint secretary Ghanshyam Prasad said though the country aims at 40 per cent of its installed electricity capacity to be renewable or nuclear by 2030, thermal power will have a substantial share in the power generation mix.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor