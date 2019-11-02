Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Share of Stubble Burning in Delhi's Pollution Drops From 44 Percent to 17 Percent: SAFAR

Delhi's air quality is likely to remain 'severe' due to calm winds, which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants.

PTI

Updated:November 2, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Share of Stubble Burning in Delhi's Pollution Drops From 44 Percent to 17 Percent: SAFAR
File photo of a farmer burning waste paddy stubble in a field. (Photo: Reuters)

New Delhi: The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution reduced from 44 per cent on Friday, the season's highest, to 17 per cent on Saturday, according to government air quality monitor SAFAR.

But the city's air quality is likely to remain "severe" due to calm winds, which is unfavourable for dispersion of pollutants, it said. However, it is likely to recover to "very poor" category on Sunday due to a drastic reduction in stubble burning and change in wind direction, according to a SAFAR report.

"A drastic reduction has been recorded in effective stubble fire counts (268) in Haryana and Punjab during the last 24 hours after touching a peak value of 3,178 on October 31. The share of stubble burning in Delhi's PM2.5 pollution now predicted to drop down significantly to 17 per cent today owing to reduction in fire counts and change in upper wind direction to northerly," the report read.

A Western Disturbance as a cyclonic circulation lies over Jammu and Kashmir and another fresh WD is approaching. These are likely to positively influence Delhi's air quality by increasing surface and boundary layer wind speed and leading to isolated rains, thereby flushing out the accumulated pollutants, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram