'Sharia Courts Break Families': Muslim Rashtra Manch Set to Launch Parivar Kendras to 'Prevent' Divorces

A special court to resolve the private affairs of the Muslim community has become the latest bone of contention between the All India Muslim Personal Law Board and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-supported Muslim Rashtra Manch (MRM).Barely a fortnight after AIMPLB announced to open 10 Sharia courts (Darul Qaza) in various parts of the country, the MRM is all set to establish 'Parivar Samjhauta Kendras'. The first Kendra will be inaugurated in Delhi, following which it set up across India.According to a Muslim Manch member, the Sharia courts 'break families', however, their motive would be to initiate negotiations and help couples find solutions to make their marriage work.The Kendras will be to act as 'facilitators' in family disputes and prevent the incidence of divorce among Muslim households. The decision was made at the three-day long Executive Members meeting at Haryana Bhawan in Delhi, on Thursday.The All India Muslim Personal Law Board, which is a non-governmental organization that works for towards protecting the Muslim personal law, announced to open Darul-Qaza (Shariat courts) in all districts of the country in order to resolve marital disputes in the light of Islamic laws.These centers are supposed to function as mediation centres, that help in resolving civil and primarily family disputes.Speaking to News18, Mohammad Afzal, the National Convener of MRM said, “All India Muslim Personal Law Board announced that there will be Darul Qazas in every district – following that announcement, they got 10 applications, and many didn’t even fill the criterion. Hence they were rejected. They won’t be able to realize their ambition at this pace.”Afzal informed that at MRM, the members have proposed the idea of Parivar Samjhauta Kendras to “make Muslim families stronger and strengthen the ties.”“The kendras have been imagined on the lines of the Shariat courts but will work differently. The Shariat Courts break families but our centers won’t. The organization will step in at the earliest so that the problems don’t arise later. Our work will be about negotiations if the marital problems crop up. In that sense we are going to be different,” he said.The meeting on Thursday, was attended by the members of the executive committee of MRM. There were sessions that involved the youth and women as well. Over three days, about 700 people attended the meeting. Indresh Kumar, the patron of MRM was also present . The MRM has also proposed to start a non-governmental widow pension of Rs 500.Ahead of Eid, the members of MRM are set to launch a campaign among Muslims to discourage the slaughtering of cattle. "This month we will be celebrating Eid, and will sacrifice the goat. We will also propagate that no cattle should be slaughtered. It will be a planned campaign,” said Afzal.