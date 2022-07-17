Sharjah-Hyderabad IndiGo Flight Diverted to Karachi After Pilot Observes Technical Glitch

An Indigo flight on Sunday was diverted to Karachi in Pakistan after the pilot reported a technical defect in the aircraft. The flight, travelling from Sharjah to Hyderabad, observed a technical defect, after which it was diverted to Pakistan as a precautionary measure.

An additional flight is being sent to Karachi to fly the passengers to Hyderabad, the airline carrier said.

Earlier on July 5, a SpiceJet flight had made a “normal landing” at Jinnah International Airport in Pakistan’s Karachi after an indicator light had malfunctioned. The Delhi to Dubai bound aircraft landed safely at Karachi airport and no emergency was declared, SpiceJet said.

Just two days ago, an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on Thursday night as a precautionary measure after there were vibrations in the engine. “An IndiGo flight 6E-859, operating between Delhi and Vadodara was diverted to Jaipur on 14 July 2022,” an IndiGo spokesperson said.

An alternate aircraft was arranged for the onward journey of the passengers. The airline company said that there was a caution message indicated to the pilot en route. As a precaution, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Jaipur for further checks.

