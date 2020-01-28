After Four-Day Hunt, Anti-CAA Activist Sharjeel Imam Arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad in Sedition Case

Patna: Activist Sharjeel Imam, who came in limelight during the ongoing protest in Shaheen Bagh, was arrested from Bihar's Jehanabad in sedition case on Tuesday.

The activist was slapped with sedition charges for allegedly delivering inflammatory speeches against the amended Citizenship Act and the planned National Register of Citizens, officials said. After being booked by Delhi Police, central agencies and Jehanabad Police on Sunday raided the activist's Bihar residence and detained two of his relatives.

Reacting to Imam's arrest, Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said, "If someone does something wrong, action will be taken. No one should go against law. Whatever he said, what action will be taken is for police and court to decide."

According to the police, Imam, a resident of Bihar and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student, delivered "very inflammatory and instigatory speeches in his opposition to CAA and NRC".

"He had previously delivered one such speech in Jamia Millia Islamia on December 13 last year and thereafter one even more inflammatory against the government which is being widely circulated on social media," they said.

Imam was heard saying in an audio clip that Assam should be cut off from the rest of India and taught a lesson, as Bengalis — both Hindus and Muslims — are being killed or put into detention centres.

He reportedly said that if he can organise five lakh people, it would become possible to "permanently cut off Assam with rest of India...if not permanently, then at least for a few months".

A case against Imam under IPC sections 124 A (an offence by words, either spoken or written causes disaffection against Government established by law), 153 A (promoting enmity between different religious groups with an intent to create disharmony) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) has been registered, the Delhi police said.

On Monday, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) chief proctor had summoned the research scholar to appear before him and explain his position on the alleged provocative speeches made by him. Imam has been asked to appear before the Proctorial Committee by February 3.

