Sharjeel Imam Surrendered Before Delhi Police and is Willing to Cooperate With Probe, Says His Lawyer
Advocate Mishika Singh told PTI that Imam was willing to cooperate with the investigation. She also said that the JNU scholar has not yet been brought to Delhi and they are in the process of figuring out details.
Sharjeel Imam
New Delhi: The lawyer of Sharjeel Imam, who was arrested by the Delhi police on sedition charge for allegedly making inflammatory speeches, claimed on Tuesday that the anti-CAA activist had "surrendered" before the police.
Advocate Mishika Singh told PTI that Imam was willing to cooperate with the investigation.
She also said that the JNU scholar has not yet been brought to Delhi and they are in the process of figuring out details.
On his Twitter account, Imam said, "I have surrendered to the Delhi Police on 28. 1. 2020 at 3 PM. I am ready and willing to to operate with the investigation. I have full faith in due process of law. My safety and security are now in the hand of Delhi Police. Let peace prevail."
Officials earlier said that the Delhi Police's Crime Branch, in a joint operation with Bihar Police, on Tuesday arrested Imam from Jehanabad in Bihar where a court handed him over to a Delhi police team on transit remand.
The JNU scholar was wanted by police in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi, they said.
A graduate in computer science from IIT-Mumbai, Imam had shifted to Delhi for pursuing research at the Centre for Historical Studies at the JNU.
He was slapped with a sedition case after a video of his purported speech went viral on social media where he spoke about "cutting off" Assam and the northeast from the rest of India.
Imam was one of the initial organisers of the Shaheen Bagh protest here against the amended Citizenship Act.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Gets Trolled for Grammy Dress, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Defends Her
- Nick Jonas Fans Can't Stop Stanning Over Food Stuck in His Teeth During Grammy Gig
- Journey to the Sun: New NASA-ESA Mission to Peek at Sun's Poles for the First Time
- AI That Studied Photos Say Women May Look Up to 3 Years Younger With Nose Surgery
- Australian Open: Federer Gets Warned for Obscene Language During Quarter-final vs Sandgren