Sharjeel Imam to be Produced Before Delhi Court, Lawyers Raise Slogans Calling Him Traitor
Sharjeel Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.
Delhi Police Crime branch takes JNU student Sharjeel Imam. (Image: Twitter/ANI)
New Delhi: Situation at Patiala House Courts Complex remained tense on Wednesday after Delhi Police informed that Sharjeel Imam, arrested on sedition charges, will be produced before the magistrate here.
Imam was arrested on Tuesday for making allegedly inflammatory speeches at the Jamia Millia Islamia University here and in Aligarh.
He reached Delhi on Wednesday and is going be produced in the Patiala House court, the police said.
Some lawyers raised slogans against him and made posters calling him a 'traitor', demanding that he be hanged.
Heavy security was deployed outside the courts premises with about 20 police personnel including the CRPF officials.
One of the lawyers said, "We Are here to protest against those who talk about breaking the country. All the lawyers are united against such traitors. He does not deserve to be outside jail. Strict action should be taken against him."
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- OnePlus Concept One Coming to India on February 8, But It's Only for You to See
- Samsung Galaxy Z Flip: Everything We Know So Far
- PUBG Mobile: Best Weapons to Choose and Full List of Weapon Stats
- Neeraj Chopra Qualifies for 2020 Tokyo Olympics Winning CNW League Meeting in South Africa
- India Had a Big Role to Play in Apple’s Record Breaking Quarterly Revenues