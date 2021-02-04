Sharjeel Usmani Booked by UP Police for 'Hurting Religious Sentiments' in Elgar Parishad Speech

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) student leader Sharjeel Usmani has been booked by the Uttar Pradesh police on Wednesday for “spreading hatred” with his “inflammatory speech” at the recent Elgar Parishad conclave. He has been booked under the various charges of the Indian IT Act.

The complainant, Anurag Singh, in his FIR has mentioned a viral video of Usmani where he has allegedly spread anger against the Yogi Adityanath government. “In this video, such a language has been used that creates hatred and anger towards the Uttar Pradesh government. Apart from hurting religious sentiments, an attempt has been made to spread anarchy in the state by spreading hatred between religion and caste,” Singh said in his complaint filed at the Hazratganj Police Station in Lucknow.

The police have registered a case in 10 serious sections including sections 153A (offence of promoting disharmony, enmity or feelings of hatred between different groups on the grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc.), 153B (makes or publishes any imputation that any class of persons cannot, by reason of their being members of any religious, ra­cial, language or regional group or caste or community, bear true faith and allegiance to the Constitution of India as by law established or uphold the sovereignty and integrity of India), 295A (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 298 (relating to hurting religious feelings of any person) of the IPC.

Meanwhile, an FIR was filed on Tuesday against Usmani in Pune for the same speech. The FIR was lodged under Section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code at the Swargate Police Station by the regional secretary of Bhartiya Yuva Janta Morcha, Pradip Haribhou Gawade.

Senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis alleged that Usmani, an alumnus of the Aligarh Muslim University, had insulted sentiments of Hindus during his speech at the Elgar Parishad event and demanded strict action against him.

Fadnavis said, "In a video, Sharjeel Usmani is speaking at the Elgar Parishad. Usmani allegedly insulted sentiments of the Hindu community. A person comes in Maharashtra, insults sentiments, and returns to his home state without facing any legal action. If the state government fails to take any action against him, then we will assume that the government is behind Usmani".