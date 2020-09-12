Sharma Cards 67 To Make Weekend Rounds At Portugal Masters

Vilamoura (Portugal): India’s ace golfer Shubhankar Sharma dropped a late bogey on way to a four-under 67, which helped to make the cut at the 2020 Portugal Masters here. With a two-day total of two-under 140, Sharma is currently tied-40th in the tournament. It was a big relief for Sharma, whose only cut in six previous starts came at the Celtic Classic. The second round on Friday saw Sharma roll in three birdies on the front nine — on second, fourth and eighth and added another on 10th. A late bogey on 15th was followed by a birdie on 17th, where he had a memorable albatross on the first day.

“Maybe the memory of that albatross worked,” said Sharma with a laugh. “On a serious note, I have been playing ok, though it can better, but have not scored well enough. I need to focus and get things going over the weekend.” Sharma, a two-time winner on European Tour, has had an albatross three times on three different Tours in his professional career. He had one on his domestic Tour in India, the PGTI in 2014, and last year he holed his second shot on a par-5 at the Memorial on the PGA Tour and the latest one came on the European Tour. Julien Guerrier holds a commanding five-shot lead at the halfway stage after adding a second round 66 to Thursday’s round of 62. The Frenchman played his iron shots well and putted superbly for seven birdies against two bogeys in blustery morning conditions at Dom Pedro Victoria Golf Course. He set a testing clubhouse target of 14-under par.

American Sihwan Kim is Guerrier’s closest challenger on nine under par after he reeled off five birdies in his last six holes to post a 66. First round leader Liam Johnston of Scotland saw a different side to the Vilamoura course on Friday, carding a three-over 74 after his opening 61 to sit in a nine-way tie for the third place.

