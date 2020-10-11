Sharma Rides A Roller-coaster In 3rd Round, Lies 44th

Wentworth: Indian golfer Shubhankar Sharma endured a rollercoaster third round, carding an even par 72 to lie tied 44th at the BMW PGA Championship here. Sharma had contrasting fortunes as he had a double bogey and a triple bogey on successive holes on the front nine and three birdies without any loss of shots on the back nine in the third round. His even par round saw him stay at one-under for the tournament with one more round to go in the Rolex Series event.

The conditions were not easy as Sharma ran into early trouble with a pair of sevens a triple bogey on Par-4 third hole and a double bogey on Par-5 third. That loss of five shots hit him hard as he turned in three-over. Sharma fought back hard with three birdies against no bogeys on 12th, 16th and 18th to finish at even par. His earlier rounds were 73-70 and he has now had two doubles and a triple in three days.

Meanwhile, Tyrrell Hatton moved into pole position to claim a third Rolex Series title as the Englishman surged ahead of a star-studded field with a four under par 68 on day three. Hatton, who turns 29 next Wednesday, entered the weekend one shot off the pace set by Matthew Fitzpatrick (76) and Shane Lowry (74) but the halfway leaders both struggled to make any ground over the West Course and Hatton capitalised. Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark and Frenchman Victor Perez were the closest contenders on 11-under, both having carded third round 70s, while David Horsey, Tommy Fleetwood, Lowry and a bogey-free Patrick Reed were all four shots off the pace on 10 under.

Gavin Green, who was tied-third after the first round, had a roller-coaster of a round on day three. He had four birdies, an eagle, three bogeys, a double and a triple bogey. Right at the end, he double bogeyed Par-5 seventh and then eagled Par-5 18th for a topsy-turvy finish. He carded 2-over 74 and is now 4-under and Tied-27th. Masahiro Kawamura (70-69-69) at 8-under was T-10, while Scott Hend (68-69-73) was T-14 and Wang Jeunghun (72-70-69) was T-22. Kiradech Aphibarnrat (71-70-72) was T-31.

Hatton’s eagle at the 12th hole was crucial as he built a three-stroke advantage on 14 under par. Hatton has already won in the US this year and a win this week could move him into Top-10 of the Official World Golf Rankings for the first time in his career. English duo Eddie Pepperell and Ian Poulter shared eighth place on nine under par, while their countryman Jordan Smith recorded the second hole-in-one of the week holing out with a nine iron on the second hole to add to David Howell’s ace at the 14th in round two.

