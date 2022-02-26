Sharp Drop in Home-isolation Covid Cases in Delhi in 3 Weeks: Data

With COVID-19 cases declining in Delhi, the cumulative number of patients under home-isolation has also fallen gradually, registering a steep drop of over 87 per cent in the past three weeks, according to official data. As on February 1, the city had cumulatively 12,312 home-isolation cases, which declined to 1,559 on February 24, and further to 1,483 on February 25. The number of containment zones also registered a dip to stand at 6,880 on February 24 from 37,116 on February 1, according to official figures shared by the health department. The number of daily cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13. The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the ongoing wave of the pandemic.

It took just 10 days for daily cases to drop below the 10,000-mark. Overall more than 750 Covid deaths were reported in Delhi during January, as per official data. The number of fatalities recorded in a day, too has registered a significant fall.

According to data shared by officials during a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday, of the total positive cases recorded on February 1, as many as 1,533 were under home-isolation. On February 23, of the total positive cases (nearly 580) reported, 386 were under home-isolation, thus registering a major fall in the figures.

Delhi had on January 23 reported 9,197 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 13.32 per cent and 34 deaths. On February 14, the city logged 586 cases with a positivity rate of 1.37 per cent, and four deaths were also recorded.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic had been due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus. Also, according to data shared by official during the DDMA meeting, of the target to have 37,000 beds for Covid patients, as on February 24, as many as 31,970 beds were ready, out of which 23,105 were deployed.

Of the targeted 10,594 ICU beds, 9,324 were ready as on February 24, and 5,557 were deployed.

