By: News Desk

Edited By: Revathi Hariharan

News18.com

Last Updated: February 11, 2023, 17:06 IST

New Delhi, India

Indian Army combat vehicles are displayed during the Republic Day parade 2023 (Reuters Photo)

Revenue from ticket sales showed a significant uptick after the pandemic halted public gatherings for two years.

Ticket sales for the Republic Day Parade and the Beating Retreat Ceremony this year generated a total of Rs 28.36 lakhs, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Revenue from ticket sales showed a significant uptick after the pandemic halted public gatherings for two years. Ticket sales generated revenue of Rs 10.12 lakhs in 2021. In 2022, Rs 1.14 lakh revenue was generated due to muted Republic Day celebrations.

The information was given by minister of state (MoS) for defence Ajay Bhatt as a response to Haji Fazlur Rehman in the Lok Sabha on Friday. He also said that refunds for tickets that were canceled due to a system error are still being processed.

In 2018, Rs 34.90 Lakhs was generated from ticket sales that dipped to Rs 34.34 Lakhs in 2019 and spiked again in 2021 with Rs 34.72 Lakh revenue generated.

According to the Defence Ministry, Rs 1.32 crores were allocated for conducting ceremonial events during the financial year 2022-2023.

“Several Ministries/Departments/Organisations/State Governments etc. participate in organisation of Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony. In turn, the Ministry of Defence coordinates various arrangements with a large number of executing agencies in connection with the conduct of the Republic Day Parade and Beating Retreat Ceremony,” Bhatt said.

“The expenditure on making various arrangements for the Republic Day Ceremony is borne by the respective participating/executing organisations/agencies from their own budget allocations and is not compiled or exhibited under one Head of account,” he added.

Shramjeevis, who worked to build the Central Vista, and their families as well as maintenance workers of Kartavya Path were among the special invitees to 2023 Republic Day. In the parade, rickshaw pullers, small grocers, milk booths, and vegetable vendors were also seated in front of the main dais.

According to the defence ministry, the number of seats for the parade on Kartavya Path was reduced to 45,000. 32,000 of these and 10 percent of the total seats for the Beating Retreat event were available for online booking by the public.

