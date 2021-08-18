Shashi Tharoor Gets Clean Chit in Wife Sunanda Pushkar Death Case, Rues 'Absolute Torture for Over 7 Yrs'

The Rouse Avenue Court on Wednesday discharged Congress MP Shashi Tharoor in the Sunanda Pushkar death case. Delhi Police had named Tharoor as the prime accused in the case.

On the last date of hearing, the court had adjourned the order for Wednesday, August 18. Meanwhile, the court had allowed Delhi Police to submit additional documents related to the case. Public Prosecutor Atul Kumar Srivastava had sought to file some judgments of the High Court and Supreme Court along with written submissions with regard to framing of charges in the case. Pushkar was found dead in a suite of a luxury hotel in the city on the night of January 17, 2014.

Tharoor, a former union minister, who is currently on bail in the case, was charge-sheeted by Delhi Police under Sections 498-A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty) and 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Earlier, the pronouncement of the order got deferred in the matter. Special Judge Geetanjali Goel recently had kept the order reserved after prosecution and defence counsel concluded their arguments on the issue of framing of charges.

