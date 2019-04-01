English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shashi Tharoor Declares Total Assets of Over Rs 35 Crore
The affidavit filed before the district collector says Shashi Tharoor has a bank deposit of over Rs 5.88 crore across various banks in the country and abroad.
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Loading...
Thiruvananthapuram: The affidavit filed by senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor Monday while submitting his nomination papers for the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha seat showed he has assets over Rs 35 crore.
A former union minister, Tharoor, who is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha in the April 23 polls, has declared a total of Rs 34,00,22,585 as movable assets, while he has immovable assets worth Rs one crore.
According to the affidavit, his total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 3,66,21,978. He has over Rs 15 crore investments in company shares, bonds and mutual fund investments.
He also owns two cars, the affidavit said, which also mentioned that he has Rs 25,000 as cash in hand.
The affidavit filed before the district collector says Tharoor has a bank deposit of over Rs 5.88 crore across various banks in the country and abroad.
Tharoor mentioned in his affidavit that his sources of income was the MP salary, UN pension, Books and Articles Royalty and fee for speeches.
The affidavit also mentions that there are two criminal cases pending against Tharoor.
In the last Lok Sabha election, Tharoor had declared total assets of about Rs 23 crore.
A former union minister, Tharoor, who is seeking reelection to the Lok Sabha in the April 23 polls, has declared a total of Rs 34,00,22,585 as movable assets, while he has immovable assets worth Rs one crore.
According to the affidavit, his total income for the year 2017-18 was Rs 3,66,21,978. He has over Rs 15 crore investments in company shares, bonds and mutual fund investments.
He also owns two cars, the affidavit said, which also mentioned that he has Rs 25,000 as cash in hand.
The affidavit filed before the district collector says Tharoor has a bank deposit of over Rs 5.88 crore across various banks in the country and abroad.
Tharoor mentioned in his affidavit that his sources of income was the MP salary, UN pension, Books and Articles Royalty and fee for speeches.
The affidavit also mentions that there are two criminal cases pending against Tharoor.
In the last Lok Sabha election, Tharoor had declared total assets of about Rs 23 crore.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
-
Thursday 28 March , 2019
Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
-
Wednesday 27 March , 2019
Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Elections 2019: Modi Vs Gathbandhan, Who Has The Edge in U.P?
Thursday 28 March , 2019 The Amethi Battleground: News18 Investigates Gandhi Factor in Amethi
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Election 2019: No Development, Thus Garhi Chaukhandi Village of Noida To Not Vote
Thursday 28 March , 2019 Can Mutton Biryani Translate Into Votes In Tamil Nadu?
Wednesday 27 March , 2019 Explained: PM Modi's Mission Shakti Announcement and A-SATs
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Priyanka Chopra Picks Up 'Fan Message' to Pass on to Husband Nick Jonas at Concert
- Avengers: Endgame Director Joe Russo Savours Marvel Special Thali on His Visit to India
- Here's How Maisie Williams Reacted to Arya Stark's Last 'Game of Thrones' Scene
- ICC Introduces New Rules to Cricket and Twitter is Fuming
- Taimur Ali Khan to Debut in Karan Johar’s Next, Shah Rukh Khan to Play His Dad
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results