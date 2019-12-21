Shashi Tharoor in Trouble for Book Written 30 Yrs Ago as Kerala Court Issues Arrest Warrant
The complainant has alleged that a section of Tharoor's book 'The Great Indian Novel' is defamatory for Hindu Nair women.
File photo of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor.
Thiruvananthapuram: An arrest warrant was issued against Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Saturday by a court in Thiruvananthapuram for not appearing in a hearing. The case pertains to a book he had written over 30 years ago.
According to the Congress MP's office they got to know about the arrest warrant only through media reports. "We got a summon from court earlier in which the date of appearing was not mentioned. It only had time. This was brought to the notice of the court by our advocate and we were told that a fresh summon with date will be issued. We have not received a fresh summon," the office told News18.
Tharoor's office added that they will bring this to the the notice of the court on Monday and will take steps accordingly.
The warrant has been issued by the additional Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram.
'The Great Indian Novel' is a satirical novel by Shashi Tharoor, first published in 1989. It is a fictional work that takes the story of the Mahabharata and resets it in the context of the Indian Independence Movement and the first three decades post-independence.
