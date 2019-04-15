English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shashi Tharoor Injured After Fall From Balance Scale at Kerala Temple, Gets Head Injury and 6 Stitches
The incident occurred at the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thampanoor after the weighing scale on which Shashi Tharoor was sitting, broke and fell.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor performing Thulabharam in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday.
Thiruvananthapuram: Congress MP and candidate from the Thiruvananthapuram Lok Sabha constituency, Shashi Tharoor, cancelled his election rally here on Monday after he was injured while making a Thulabharam offering at a temple.
The incident occurred at the Gandhari Amman Kovil temple in Thampanoor, after the weighing scale on which the leader was sitting, broke and fell.
Tharoor, who sustained injuries on the head and legs, was rushed to the nearest hospital for preliminary treatment, after which he was shifted to a super-speciality hospital. He has received six stitches.
The Congress leader has been on a campaign trail and had earlier performed Thulabharam in Kazhakkoottam constituency before kick-starting his election campaign from there.
“Started my paryadanam of Kazhakoottam yesterday on a unique note - with a ‘thulabharam’ of bananas! At least in temples I can claim to be a “heavyweight politician!” he had tweeted.
Congress' Tharoor is the two time sitting MP from the constituency. He is up against the NDA’s Kummanam Rajasekharan, a BJP leader and former Governor of Mizoram; and the LDF’s C Divakaran, a former trade union leader as well as the sitting MLA of the Nedumangad constituency.
All 20 seats in the state of Kerala go to polls in a single phase on April 23.
Started my paryadanam of Kazhakoottam yesterday on a unique note - with a ‘thulabharam’ of bananas! At least in temples I can claim to be a “heavyweight politician”! pic.twitter.com/vR4ytAsI4v
— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) April 11, 2019
| Edited by: Zoya Mateen
