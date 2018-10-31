English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Shashi Tharoor Slaps Legal Notice on Ravi Shankar Prasad For Calling him 'Murder Accused'
The senior Congress leader accused Ravi Shankar Prasad of harming his reputation by posting 'false, untrue and highly defamatory statements on Twitter'.
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
New Delhi: Congress MP Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday sent a legal notice to senior BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad for calling him “an accused in a murder case”.
The Union minister made the remarks after Tharoor quoted an unnamed RSS source as saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was like a “scorpion sitting on a Shivling who cannot be removed by hand or hit with a chappal (slipper)”.
"My legal notice to @rsprasad about his false, malicious & defamatory statements against me, which he has still not retracted. When India’s Law Minister falsely invents a murder case against a political opponent, what hope for justice & democracy? " Tharoor said in a tweet.
The notice says, "On October 28, 2018 at around 5.38am you had posted a 2 minutes 16 seconds video clip of your press conference along with certain false untrue malicious and highly defamatory statements in Twitter."
Accusing Prasad of damaging his reputation, Tharoor has demanded an unconditional and written apology within 48 hours of the receipt of the notice.
Prasad made the remarks in relation to the police investigation into the death of Tharoor’s wife Sunanda Pushkar.
My legal notice to @rsprasad about his false, malicious & defamatory statements against me, which he has still not retracted. When India’s Law Minister falsely invents a murder case against a political opponent, what hope for justice & democracy? https://t.co/yB3CDWvcrG— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 31, 2018
