Shashi Tharoor Takes a Dig at UP Govt's Decision to Open Malls While Shops Remain Shut

Congress lawmaker Shashi Tharoor took a jibe on Uttar Pradesh government’s regulation which allowed shopping malls across the state to open but the shops inside the mall will remain shut.

“Only in India,” Tharoor said while retweeting the government’s regulation on Monday evening.

The decision was taken following a discussion with the traders’ body, however, now shopkeepers across the state are demanding subsidy or waiver for their due rent on the pretext of no business for the last two months.

“All the malls in the state capital will open but the shops inside the malls will remain closed. The step has been taken as the opening of shops will incur more losses than gains,” President of Adarsh Vyapar Mandal, Sanjay Gupta told the media.

The shopkeepers in malls have to pay rent along with maintenance charges, hence until the government doesn’t give subsidy or waive off the rent there will be more losses, Gupta added.

Meanwhile, the shopkeepers have demanded relaxation in due rent, maintenance charges of the malls along with the relaxation of rent for the next 12 months.

As of now, there is no decision over the opening of shops in malls. Trading bodies are in talks with the authorities and they have handed over a memorandum of their demands to the district administration, Lucknow.





