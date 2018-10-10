English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Tharoor's 29-letter Word to Describe New Book Has Everyone Running for Their Dictionary
According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".
File photo of Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.
Loading...
New Delhi: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Wednesday once again introduced Twitterati and the literati to a difficult, near unpronounceable word, describing his new book on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as "more than just a 400-page exercise in "floccinaucinihilipilification".
According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".
Discussing the usage of the word, the dictionary adds, "Floccinaucinihilipilification is one of a number of very long words that occur very rarely in genuine use."
"My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!" Tharoor said in a Twitter post that had everybody reaching for the dictionary.
The book itself was relegated to the background as the word got Twitterati talking.
"I get a feeling of floccinaucinihilipilification when I don't know the meaning of floccinaucinihilipilification," tweeted one of Tharoor's followers.
"What my English teachers taught was a lie. Won't order it as I cannot take out the dictionary everytime," said another person in reply to Tharoor's tweet.
The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.
According to the description of the book on Amazon, "Shashi Tharoor has stitched together a compelling portrait of this paradoxical figure (Narendra Modi),"
"Never before has there been such a superbly written and devastatingly accurate account of the most controversial prime minister India has ever had," it said.
Tharoor's love for the language and propensity for little heard and little used words is well known.
In May 2017, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram and author of 17 books got netizens talking when he described the coverage of the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar by a news channel as an "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist".
In December last year, he used the word 'rodomontade', meaning boastful or inflated talk or behaviour. "I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!" he tweeted.
And in February this year, he introduced 'troglodytes' to the Twitter world in a response to Vinay Katiyar's comment on the Taj Mahal.
"We can't let these troglodytes destroy our country & everything beautiful in it, he tweeted.
According to the Oxford dictionary, the word is a noun and means "the action or habit of estimating something as worthless".
Discussing the usage of the word, the dictionary adds, "Floccinaucinihilipilification is one of a number of very long words that occur very rarely in genuine use."
"My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!" Tharoor said in a Twitter post that had everybody reaching for the dictionary.
The book itself was relegated to the background as the word got Twitterati talking.
"I get a feeling of floccinaucinihilipilification when I don't know the meaning of floccinaucinihilipilification," tweeted one of Tharoor's followers.
"What my English teachers taught was a lie. Won't order it as I cannot take out the dictionary everytime," said another person in reply to Tharoor's tweet.
The book is currently available for pre-order on Amazon.
According to the description of the book on Amazon, "Shashi Tharoor has stitched together a compelling portrait of this paradoxical figure (Narendra Modi),"
"Never before has there been such a superbly written and devastatingly accurate account of the most controversial prime minister India has ever had," it said.
Tharoor's love for the language and propensity for little heard and little used words is well known.
In May 2017, the MP from Thiruvananthapuram and author of 17 books got netizens talking when he described the coverage of the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar by a news channel as an "Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations and outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist".
In December last year, he used the word 'rodomontade', meaning boastful or inflated talk or behaviour. "I choose my words because they are the best ones for the idea I want to convey, not the most obscure or rodomontade ones!" he tweeted.
And in February this year, he introduced 'troglodytes' to the Twitter world in a response to Vinay Katiyar's comment on the Taj Mahal.
"We can't let these troglodytes destroy our country & everything beautiful in it, he tweeted.
- floccinaucinihilipilification
- Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi
- shashi tharoor
- shashi tharoor english
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
-
Wednesday 03 October , 2018
Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
-
Tuesday 04 September , 2018
Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Wednesday 03 October , 2018 Justice Ranjan Gogoi: 46th Chief Justice of India
Tuesday 04 September , 2018 Who Gains and Loses From the Falling Rupee
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Pro Kabaddi: Bengaluru Bulls Hand Tamil Thalaivas Third Defeat on the Trot in Lopsided Contest
- Pro Kabaddi: U Mumba See Off Jaipur Pink Panthers in Humdinger
- Imran Khan on Vikas Bahl: Everyone in the Industry Knew About Him
- Meet 1961 Royal Enfield Bullet 350 That Served Indian Army, Now Converted to Electric Bike
- Google Pixel 3 XL is Ready to Begin The Battle of Android And iOS Behemoths With The Apple iPhone XS Max
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...