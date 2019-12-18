Shashi Tharoor Wins Sahitya Akademi Award for His Book 'An Era of Darkness'

New Delhi: Congress Member of Parliament (MP) Shashi Tharoor has won the prestigious Sahtiya Akademi Award for his book, An Era of Darkness. The academy on Wednesday announced its winners for this year, which include seven books of poetry, four novels, six short stories, three non-fiction books and three essays.

The senior Congress leader was awarded in the non-fiction genre. An Era of Darkness is about the impact of British colonial rule on India and, according to the book's blurb, examines "the many ways in which the colonizers exploited India, ranging from the drain of national resources to Britain, the destruction of the Indian textile, steel-making and shipping industries, and the negative transformation of agriculture".

The award, founded in 1954, recognises the "most outstanding books of literary merit published in any of the major Indian languages recognised by the Akademi", according to its website.

The award comes with an engraved copper plaque, a shawl and a cheque for Rs 1 lakh. The awards will be presented at a function on February 25, 2020 in New Delhi.

Tharoor is the author of a number of books, including novels such as Riot and The Great Indian Novel and narrative no-fiction including Why I am a Hindu and The Paradoxical Prime Minister.

