Shashi Tharoor Says BJP Workers Threatened to Kill Him, Vandalised Office Over 'Hindu Pakistan' Remark
Shashi Tharoor posted a series of tweets on Monday to say that his office was ransacked by the BJP Yuva Morcha who also drove away the people who were waiting to meet him and submit petitions.
New Delhi: Almost a week after senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor’s controversial “Hindu Pakistan” comment kicked up a row, he alleged on Monday that members of BJP Yuva Morcha have threatened to kill him while also vandalising his office in Thiruvananthapuram.
"More details are emerging of their vile conduct. They threatened to kill me & to shut down my MP office. This is an assault on democracy & on freedom of expression. We have taken it to the Kerala Police," wrote Tharoor.
The Congress leader posted a series of tweets to say that his office was ransacked by the BJP Yuva Morcha who also drove away the people who were waiting to meet him and submit petitions.
“Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan,” wrote Tharoor.
Tharoor, however, was not present in the office when the incident took place.
The Yuva Morcha activists, shouting slogans against Tharoor, barged into the office and even tied a banner saying "Hindu Pakistan" office, reported IANS.
Earlier on Wednesday, Tharoor had kicked up storm by saying that if BJP is voted to power in 2019, it will pave way for a “Hindu Pakistan” and tearing up of the Indian Constitution.
The Congress leader again hit out at BJP for indulging in vandalism and wrote: “We have all been warned. The BJP’s answer to the simple question “have you given up the dream of a Hindu Rashtra?” is apparently vandalism & violence. That is the face they have shown in Thiruvananthapuram today. Most Hindus will say these Sanghi goondas do not represent us.”
His earlier comment of “Hindu Pakistan” invited criticism not only from the ruling BJP, but also his fellow party workers who condemned the statement.
On July 14, a Kolkata court issued summons to Tharoor over the controversial remark.
On Monday, when someone on Twitter pointed out to Tharoor that the vandalism was only an “equal and opposite reaction”, Tharoor shot back saying, “No one. The equal reaction to a speech is a rebuttal speech. Not vandalism. But you need to be a democrat to value that. Not too many of those in the Sangh Parivar, clearly.”
Thiruvananthapuram district BJP President S Suresh said the incident was a protest against a wrong statement.
More details are emerging of their vile conduct. They threatened to kill me & to shut down my MP office. This is an assault on democracy & on freedom of expression. We have taken it to the KeralaPolice. https://t.co/GwIJd0diwh— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018
1/2 Today @YUVAMORCHABJP vandals attacked my constituency office in Thiruvananthapuram. They poured black engine oil on signs, doors, walls & gate, drove away innocent citizens waiting with their petitions, put up offensive banners & shouted slogans asking me to go to Pakistan.— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 16, 2018
