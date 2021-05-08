Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto Among 56 Trains Cancelled by Northern Railway, Full List Here

The Northern Railway (NR) has decided to cancel 56 trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto and Vande Bharat from May 9. NR stated that these trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The trains have been cancelled from May 9 onwards till further notice.

Northern Railway has decided to cancel the following Special Trains due to low occupancy and other operational reasons as per the following details:- pic.twitter.com/C2eylG1yNw— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 6, 2021

Cancelled from May 9

02001/02002 Habibganj – New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Special

02005 New Delhi – Kalka Shatabdi Special

02011/02012 New Delhi – Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02013 New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Special

02017/02018 New Delhi – Dehradun – New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02029/02030 New Delhi – Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02039/02040 Kathgodam – Ne Delhi – Kathgodam Shatabdi Special

02045/02046 New Delhi – Chandigarh – New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02056 Dehradun – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special

02057 New Delhi – Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Special

02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jammu Tawi Duronto Special

02042 Dehradun – Kota Special

02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Shri Shakti Special

02445 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special

02455 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Junction Special

04041 Delhi Junction – Dehradun Festival Special

04047/04048 Kotdwar – Delhi Junction – Kotdwar Siddhabali Special

04505/04506 Kalka – Shimla – Kalka Rail Motor Special

04554 Daulatpur Chowk – Delhi Junction Himachal Express Special

04606 Jammu Tawi – Yog Nagri Rishikesh Express Special

04515 Kalka – Shimla Festival Special

04610 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Rishikesh Hemkunt Special

04639/04640 Sahibzada Ajeetsingh (Mohali) – Firozpur – Sahibzada Ajeetsingh Express Special

22439/22440 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Vande Bharat

Cancelled from May 10

02006 Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02014 Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi Special

02055 New Delhi – Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special

02058 Una Himachal – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special

02264 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Duronto Special

02266 Jammu Tawi – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Special

02401 Kota – Dehradun Special

02446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Express Special

04042 Dehradun – Delhi Junction Festival Special

04516 Shimla – Kalka Festival Special

04553 Delhi Junction – Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express Special

04605 Yog Nagri Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special

04609 Rishikesh – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Special

02456 Bikaner Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special

02461 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Shri Shakti Special

Cancelled from May 11

02263 Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special

02442 New Delhi – Bilaspur Junction Rajdhani Special

04021 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jaipur Sainik Special Express

Cancelled from May 12

02434 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Chennai Central Rajdhani Special

04022 Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Special Express

Cancelled from May 13

02441 Bilaspur Junction – New Delhi Rajdhani Special

Cancelled from May 14

02433 Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special

