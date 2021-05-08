Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto Among 56 Trains Cancelled by Northern Railway, Full List Here

The Northern Railway (NR) has decided to cancel 56 trains including Shatabdi, Rajdhani, Duronto and Vande Bharat from May 9. NR stated that these trains have been cancelled due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases in the country. The trains have been cancelled from May 9 onwards till further notice.
Northern Railway has decided to cancel the following Special Trains due to low occupancy and other operational reasons as per the following details:- pic.twitter.com/C2eylG1yNw— Northern Railway (@RailwayNorthern) May 6, 2021
Cancelled from May 9
- 02001/02002 Habibganj – New Delhi – Habibganj Shatabdi Special
- 02005 New Delhi – Kalka Shatabdi Special
- 02011/02012 New Delhi – Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi Special
- 02013 New Delhi – Amritsar Shatabdi Special
- 02017/02018 New Delhi – Dehradun – New Delhi Shatabdi Special
- 02029/02030 New Delhi – Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi Special
- 02039/02040 Kathgodam – Ne Delhi – Kathgodam Shatabdi Special
- 02045/02046 New Delhi – Chandigarh – New Delhi Shatabdi Special
- 02056 Dehradun – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special
- 02057 New Delhi – Una Himachal Jan Shatabdi Special
- 02265 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jammu Tawi Duronto Special
- 02042 Dehradun – Kota Special
- 02462 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Shri Shakti Special
- 02445 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Express Special
- 02455 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Bikaner Junction Special
- 04041 Delhi Junction – Dehradun Festival Special
- 04047/04048 Kotdwar – Delhi Junction – Kotdwar Siddhabali Special
- 04505/04506 Kalka – Shimla – Kalka Rail Motor Special
- 04554 Daulatpur Chowk – Delhi Junction Himachal Express Special
- 04606 Jammu Tawi – Yog Nagri Rishikesh Express Special
- 04515 Kalka – Shimla Festival Special
- 04610 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – Rishikesh Hemkunt Special
- 04639/04640 Sahibzada Ajeetsingh (Mohali) – Firozpur – Sahibzada Ajeetsingh Express Special
- 22439/22440 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Vande Bharat
Cancelled from May 10
- 02006 Kalka – New Delhi Shatabdi Special
- 02014 Amritsar – New Delhi Shatabdi Special
- 02055 New Delhi – Dehradun Jan Shatabdi Special
- 02058 Una Himachal – New Delhi Jan Shatabdi Special
- 02264 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Pune Duronto Special
- 02266 Jammu Tawi – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Duronto Special
- 02401 Kota – Dehradun Special
- 02446 Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra – New Delhi Express Special
- 04042 Dehradun – Delhi Junction Festival Special
- 04516 Shimla – Kalka Festival Special
- 04553 Delhi Junction – Daulatpur Chowk Himachal Express Special
- 04605 Yog Nagri Rishikesh – Jammu Tawi Express Special
- 04609 Rishikesh – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Hemkunt Special
- 02456 Bikaner Junction – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Special
- 02461 New Delhi – Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra Shri Shakti Special
Cancelled from May 11
- 02263 Pune – Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto Special
- 02442 New Delhi – Bilaspur Junction Rajdhani Special
- 04021 Delhi Sarai Rohilla – Jaipur Sainik Special Express
Cancelled from May 12
- 02434 Hazrat Nizamuddin – Chennai Central Rajdhani Special
- 04022 Jaipur – Delhi Sarai Rohilla Sainik Special Express
Cancelled from May 13
- 02441 Bilaspur Junction – New Delhi Rajdhani Special
Cancelled from May 14
- 02433 Chennai Central – Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Special
