Shattila Ekadashi 2020: Date, Time and Significance of Festival Observed for Lord Vishnu

In Hinduism and Jainism, Ekadasi or Ekadashi is observed on the eleventh lunar day of each of the two lunar phases, based on Hindu calendar month. On the 11th day of the Krishna Paksha of Magh month in Hindu calendar, Hindus and Jains observe Shattila Ekadashi, a day dedicated to the worship of Lord Vishnu.

Shattila Ekadashi is also called as Magh Krishna Ekadashi, Tilda Ekadashi, or Sattila Ekadashi in different regions of India. The word is made up of two words: ‘shat’ means ‘six’ and ‘til’ means ‘sesame seeds’. On this day, til or sesame seeds are used in six different ways.

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: Date and Time

In the northern parts of India, Shattila Ekadashi is celebrated on the eleventh day of the Krishna paksh during the Hindu month of ‘Magh’. However, in some other states, the day is observed during the ‘Paush’ month of the Hindu calendar. In the Magh month, Shattila Ekadashi will fall on Monday, January 20.

The Ekadashi Titthi begins at 2:51 am on January 2020, and ends at 2:06 am on January 21, 2020.

Shattila Ekadashi 2020: Significance

Like any other ekadashi, Shattila Ekadashi is also dedicated to worshipping Lord Vishnu. It is said that observing a fast on this day marks an end to all the miseries and misfortunes. It is believed that one can wash away all the evil deeds or sins of a person, committed during one’s lifetime by observing fast on Shattila Ekadashi.

