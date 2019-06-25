'She Could be a Spy': Indian Army Warns Soldiers of Honey Trap Bid by Instagram Profile 'Oyesomya'

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday cautioned its soldiers against a suspected enemy spy believed to be targeting officers and Special Forces' troops.

In an advisory issued to its personnel, the Directorate of Military Intelligence said that social media profiles ‘'Oyesomya’ on Instagram and ‘Gujjar Soumya’ on Facebook have come to the notice of the Indian Army for their "duplicitous credentials" and the profiles could be of a spy trying to obtain classified information from gullible personnel.

"She [Gujjar Soumya] claims to be the sister of late Captain Pawan Kumar. She claims to be currently studying as a research scholar in IIT Bombay and that she has cleared IIT JEE 2016 and NTSE 2014," the advisory read.

The inimical agencies could be using these profiles to create inroads into the social media accounts of gullible services persons to gain information of classified nature, the advisory said.

In January, a soldier was arrested after he was caught sharing sensitive information and pictures of his location and army exercises with operatives of Pakistan spy agency ISI after being honey-trapped on social media.

The soldier, identified as Sepoy Somveer Singh, was posted in the Armoured Corps in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.