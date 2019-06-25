Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

'She Could be a Spy': Indian Army Warns Soldiers of Honey Trap Bid by Instagram Profile 'Oyesomya'

Social media profiles 'Oyesomya' on Instagram and ‘Gujjar Soumya’ on Facebook have come to the notice of the Indian Army for their 'duplicitous credentials'.

News18.com

Updated:June 25, 2019, 7:59 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'She Could be a Spy': Indian Army Warns Soldiers of Honey Trap Bid by Instagram Profile 'Oyesomya'
The Indian Army said there is a possibility that the profile is being used by spy agencies to create inroads into the social media accounts of gullible personnel.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Monday cautioned its soldiers against a suspected enemy spy believed to be targeting officers and Special Forces' troops.

In an advisory issued to its personnel, the Directorate of Military Intelligence said that social media profiles ‘'Oyesomya’ on Instagram and ‘Gujjar Soumya’ on Facebook have come to the notice of the Indian Army for their "duplicitous credentials" and the profiles could be of a spy trying to obtain classified information from gullible personnel.

"She [Gujjar Soumya] claims to be the sister of late Captain Pawan Kumar. She claims to be currently studying as a research scholar in IIT Bombay and that she has cleared IIT JEE 2016 and NTSE 2014," the advisory read.

The inimical agencies could be using these profiles to create inroads into the social media accounts of gullible services persons to gain information of classified nature, the advisory said.

In January, a soldier was arrested after he was caught sharing sensitive information and pictures of his location and army exercises with operatives of Pakistan spy agency ISI after being honey-trapped on social media.

The soldier, identified as Sepoy Somveer Singh, was posted in the Armoured Corps in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram