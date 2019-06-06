Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'She Has Lost Her Way': Varanasi Temple Priest Sends Mamata Ramcharitmanas to 'Bring Her Back on Track'

Mahant Balak Das of the famous Patalpuri Temple in Varanasi has offered to personally guide Mamata Banerjee if she wishes to learn about Lord Ram and the Ramayana.

Sujit Nath | News18.com

Updated:June 6, 2019, 5:37 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'She Has Lost Her Way': Varanasi Temple Priest Sends Mamata Ramcharitmanas to 'Bring Her Back on Track'
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee. (PTI Photo)
Loading...

Kolkata: Amid the controversy over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans in West Bengal, the head priest of the famous Patalpuri Temple in Varanasi has sent a copy of ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’ to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to purify her mind.

Mahant Balak Das of the Patalpuri Temple thinks that a copy of ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’ will help Banerjee purify her soul and mind.

“In recent times, I saw how Mamata Banerjee is expressing her anger against those who are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Bengal. I don’t understand why she is doing this. Shri Ramcharitmanas is a holy Hindu scripture and it is based on Lord Ram. Therefore, I have decided to send her a copy of Ramcharitmanas so that she could read it and understand the actual meaning of Lord Ram," Mahant Balak Das told News18 over the telephone.

When told that Banerjee had never said that she doesn’t like ‘Shri Ram’ but instead challenged those who are dividing society in the name of religion, Das said, “Whatever statement she gives now but the fact is, the message has already reached the masses that she doesn’t like Shri Ram. I think she has lost her way and Shri Ramcharitmanas is the only way to bring her on track".

“If she wants me to personally guide her about Lord Ram and Ramayana, then she can contact me,” he added.

Mahant Balak Das sent the copy of ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’ on June 3 through Speed Post.

Banerjee had clarified that she has no issues with any party slogan but she will continue to condemn those who try to politicize and divide people in the name of religious slogans. “Every political party has their own slogan. My party has Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. The Left has Inquilab Zindabad. Others have different slogans. We respect each other and it should not divide us,” she had said.

Recently, the BJP had sent 10 lakh post cards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to Banerjee after she challenged a section of youths in West Midnapore and in North 24-Parganas districts for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
 
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram