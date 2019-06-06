'She Has Lost Her Way': Varanasi Temple Priest Sends Mamata Ramcharitmanas to 'Bring Her Back on Track'

Kolkata: Amid the controversy over ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans in West Bengal, the head priest of the famous Patalpuri Temple in Varanasi has sent a copy of ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’ to West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee to purify her mind.

Mahant Balak Das of the Patalpuri Temple thinks that a copy of ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’ will help Banerjee purify her soul and mind.

“In recent times, I saw how Mamata Banerjee is expressing her anger against those who are chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in Bengal. I don’t understand why she is doing this. Shri Ramcharitmanas is a holy Hindu scripture and it is based on Lord Ram. Therefore, I have decided to send her a copy of Ramcharitmanas so that she could read it and understand the actual meaning of Lord Ram," Mahant Balak Das told News18 over the telephone.

When told that Banerjee had never said that she doesn’t like ‘Shri Ram’ but instead challenged those who are dividing society in the name of religion, Das said, “Whatever statement she gives now but the fact is, the message has already reached the masses that she doesn’t like Shri Ram. I think she has lost her way and Shri Ramcharitmanas is the only way to bring her on track".

“If she wants me to personally guide her about Lord Ram and Ramayana, then she can contact me,” he added.

Mahant Balak Das sent the copy of ‘Shri Ramcharitmanas’ on June 3 through Speed Post.

Banerjee had clarified that she has no issues with any party slogan but she will continue to condemn those who try to politicize and divide people in the name of religious slogans. “Every political party has their own slogan. My party has Jai Hind, Vande Mataram. The Left has Inquilab Zindabad. Others have different slogans. We respect each other and it should not divide us,” she had said.

Recently, the BJP had sent 10 lakh post cards with ‘Jai Shri Ram’ written on them to Banerjee after she challenged a section of youths in West Midnapore and in North 24-Parganas districts for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans.