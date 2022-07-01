'Loose Tongue Set India on Fire, Should Apologise': SC Raps Nupur Sharma Over Prophet Remark Row

BJP leader Nupur Sharma is “single-handedly responsible” for what is happening in the country, the Supreme Court said on Friday over her comments on Prophet Muhammad that triggered massive anger among Gulf nations and protests in India. Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party leader, the SC-bench further said that her loose tongue has not only set the entire country on fire, but she is also responsible for the unfortunate incident in Udaipur.

“The way she has ignited emotions across the country, this lady is single handedly responsible for what is happening,” said Justice Surya Kant. Referring to her apology and withdrawal of comments on Prophet, the apex court bench said it was too late in the day to withdraw. “On her complaint a person was arrested, but despite multiple FIRs, she has not yet been touched by Delhi police,” the court added.

(details to follow)

