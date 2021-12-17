'She Kissed Me, Then Whipped Out a Gun': Triggered by Rejection, Minor Girl Shoots Ex-lover in Bengal

A minor girl from West Bengal’s Burdwan region allegedly shot and injured her estranged lover after he rejected her proposal of marriage. The victim is 24 years old.

The girl was apprehended, produced in a juvenile court, and sent to a government shelter.

Her family, though, has alleged that the injured man was forcing her to go with him and the shooting was staged.

“We were in a relationship for three years. Then last year we broke up. On the day of the incident, she called me to an alley, claiming that she wanted to say something," said the victim.

“When I came, she told me she wanted to marry me and kissed me. I refused. She then asked me to get some cigarettes. As I was doing that, she suddenly whipped out a pistol from under her chunni, shot and fled."

The police are also investigating how and from where the girl procured the firearm.

At the time of the incident she was allegedly accompanied by a boy on a motorbike and his identity is also being probed.

