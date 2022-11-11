She Makes Us Women Proud: Congress Workers Stop to Click Selfies with Nirmala Sitharaman in Shimla

BJP leader and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was at the centre of an unusual bonhomie in poll-bound Himachal Pradesh. While it is usual for political workers to stop to click pictures with political leaders, Sitharaman had some unexpected fans.

Local workers of the Congress’ women’s wing stopped to click selfies with the finance minister sharing some light moments with her on Thursday on the last day of the aggressive campaigning for the Himachal Pradesh polls.

Sitharaman was in the state capital to campaign for BJP candidates. The party is seeking to retain power in the November 12 polls.

The Congress workers who were waiting for party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, spotted the Union finance minister while her convoy was passing through the Mall Road near the Simla Club and popped over to use the photo op.

The BJP’s media in-charge Karan Nanda, who was accompanying Sitharaman, told PTI, “The finance minister stopped her convoy when she spotted the Congress workers waving at her. She alighted from her vehicle and met them. They took selfies with the finance minister.”

According to reports, as the Mahila Congress chief called out the party supporters sporting Congress scarves, they defied their leader saying Sitharaman had done women proud and they wanted to get selfies clicked with her.

Smt @nsitharaman interacts with school-going girls during her visit to Shimla, Himachal Pradesh ahead of the state assembly elections to be held on November 12, 2022. pic.twitter.com/vQEy9BUvdk — NSitharamanOffice (@nsitharamanoffc) November 10, 2022

Vadra was to participate in a Jan Sampark campaign on the Mall road in the afternoon.

Earlier on Thursday, girl students of Halet Day School spotted the Union finance minister when she was on her way to address a press conference at the Mall Road hotel. Sitharaman halted and interacted with them.

