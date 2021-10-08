'She Team' to Keep Vigil During Garba Events In Gujarat, Women Also Part of Squad

The novel coronavirus pandemic is still not over and in view of it, commercial Garba has been banned this year in several parts of Gujarat. During Navratri, ‘Garba events’ have been allowed on housing societies and roads with certain rules.

Garba is performed with pomp and splendour in Gujarat on the occasion of Durga Puja. In every small and big city, people cheerfully participate in Garba till late at night. However, during this, the police also get reports of eve-teasing and harassment from many places in the state.

Hence, this year, the Vadodara police have made special arrangements for quick and effective patrolling. The police have come up with an anti-Romeo squad. What’s noteworthy here is that women police officers have also been included in the team. The squad will be known as the ‘She Team’.

According to the English daily Indian Express, the Vadodara city police commissioner, Shamsher Singh has asked for the deployment of the ‘She Team’ in all police stations on Thursday. A total of 43 teams have been asked to be present till midnight. While their duty hours end at 10 pm on regular days, they have been instructed to be on duty till late at night during Garba events.

According to Shamsher Singh, the officers of the team will wear casuals and keep an eye on the Garba celebrations. On normal days, their shift ends at 10 pm, but during the nine nights of Navratri, the teams will stay till midnight.

“We have identified specific areas under police stations where incidents of eve-teasing and harassment against women takes place. The presence of women officers on the ground will help prevent such untoward incidents," said the top cop.

