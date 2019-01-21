LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

‘She Would Sit Beside Me’: Rajasthan Cong MLA’s Emotional Moment in Assembly While Remembering His Dead Cow

He accused the previous BJP government in the state of doing politics in the name of cow welfare and protection and dividing the society.

PTI

Updated:January 21, 2019, 9:02 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
‘She Would Sit Beside Me’: Rajasthan Cong MLA’s Emotional Moment in Assembly While Remembering His Dead Cow
Image for representation.
Loading...
Jaipur: Congress MLA Ameen Khan Monday turned emotional while recounting his attachments to cows during the debate on the governor's address to the Rajasthan Assembly.

While speaking in the House after the governor's address, Khan accused the previous BJP government in the state of doing politics in the name of cow welfare and protection and dividing the society.

During the debate, Khan referred to his family's business of dairy farming and his attachment with bovines.

He turned emotional while recalling a particular cow, which, he said, had died now.

"I had special attachment with the cow that used to sit beside me and used to lick my face. She has died and whenever I remember her face, I get emotional. Tears rolled down my eyes when I was telling this to the members of the house during debate," Khan told PTI outside the House.

A five-time MLA Khan, who represents Sheo assembly constituency of Barmer district, said his family has been engaged in dairy farming and have always cared for cows.

Catch the biggest newsmakers and the biggest newsbreaks on CNN-News18, the only news destination. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 paise per month. Contact your cable/DTH operator now!

*Rental/capacity fee of Rs. 130/- as charged by cable/DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram